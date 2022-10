Infections related to vibrio vulnificus are breaking records in Florida. That’s not great because those are flesh-eating infections.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with biology professor Anthony Ouellette about how to recognize these infections and why there are more than usual in Florida.

