Groups that lean Republican are more enthusiastic to vote in midterm elections, new polling shows

Democrats face an enthusiasm gap in the week before the midterm elections. New polling shows that groups that lean Republican are more excited to vote, and that Americans trust Republicans more to tackle inflation, a top campaign issue.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro about the NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll.

