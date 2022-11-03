© 2022 KUNR
5 states to vote on closing constitutional 'slavery loophole'

Published November 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT

Slavery will be on the ballot next week in five states whose constitutions allow for the forced labor of incarcerated citizens. Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will ask voters to decide whether to close the “slavery loophole” in their state constitutions.

Christina Carrega is a national criminal justice reporter for Capital B News and joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.