2022 Nevada General Election: Live Blog
The 2022 general election is Tuesday, November 8, and KUNR’s live blog is a space for updates throughout Election Day and night. Check back for short articles from reporters on the ground in Northern Nevada, as well as results from around the Silver State as they become available.
Below are available resources from the KUNR newsroom and around the state to provide additional context leading up to Election Day:
- View KUNR’s 2022 election coverage, including stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners.
- View KUNR’s candidate surveys on the environment with responses from several races in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.
- View KUNR’s coverage on ballot question initiatives:
- Visit The Nevada Independent’s website, a media partner of KUNR, for a comprehensive voter guide on Nevada’s elections, available in English and Spanish.
- Do you have questions about the voting process? Send your questions to KUNR and our partner America Amplified.
- View polling locations on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.
- View the status of your mail-in ballot in Washoe County.
- Visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s website for statewide ballot tracking.
Recursos disponibles en español:
- Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR.
- KUNR elaboró una encuesta sobre el medioambiente para los candidatos a concejal o alcalde en Reno y Sparks, y a comisionado en el Condado de Washoe, basada en las preguntas presentadas por la comunidad.
- Infórmese sobre las preguntas de la boleta electoral 2022 de Nevada.
- Visite el sitio web de nuestro medio asociado The Nevada Independent para obtener información completa sobre las elecciones de Nevada. Disponible en español e inglés.
- ¿Tiene preguntas sobre el proceso de votación? Envíe sus preguntas y opiniones a KUNR y a nuestro socio America Amplified.
As seen during the 2022 primary election, final results may not be available for some races on election night, and results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received. Visit the following KUNR pages for the most up-to-date results in Nevada, as reported by the Associated Press:
- Federal and statewide races
- State assembly races
- State senate races
- Ballot questions