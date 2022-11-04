© 2022 KUNR
2022 Nevada General Election Results: Federal and Statewide Races

Published November 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM PDT
Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and polling locations can be viewed on the Nevada Secretary of State website.

Preliminary results for federal and statewide races will be displayed on this page as they become available, as reported by the Associated Press. Similar to the 2022 primary election, those results can continue to change following Election Day as mail-in ballots are received.

Ahead of the election, view available resources from the KUNR newsroom and around the state:

Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR y recursos en español.

