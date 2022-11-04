2022 Nevada General Election Results: State Senate Races

Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and polling locations can be viewed on the Nevada Secretary of State website.

Preliminary results for Nevada’s senate races will be displayed on this page as they become available, as reported by the Associated Press. Similar to the 2022 primary election, those results can continue to change following Election Day as mail-in ballots are received.

Ahead of the election, view available resources from the KUNR newsroom and around the state: