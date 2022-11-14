© 2022 KUNR
View KUNR’s 2022 election coverage for updates and results in Nevada.

Is the Trump spell breaking?

Published November 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM PST
Former President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
With the defeat of many election deniers and the loss of several Trump-backed candidates, is former President Donald Trump’s influence on the GOP breaking up? And is the push toward more authoritarianism fading?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with New York University professor Ruth Ben Ghiat, who is an expert on authoritarianism and author of “Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.