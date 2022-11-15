© 2022 KUNR
View KUNR’s 2022 election coverage for updates and results in Nevada.

What is the impact on your money of the midterm results?

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST

As the shape of the new Congress begins to emerge, attention is quickly turning to what that means for the U.S. economic situation. Inflation has hammered many of us and caused a tightening of purse strings.

Roben Farzad, of public radio’s ‘Full Disclosure’ podcast, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to unpack what could come next for your finances.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.