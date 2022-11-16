© 2022 KUNR
Taliban add gyms and parks to forbidden venues for women, as rights continue to erode

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST
An widow in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has decreed that women are no longer permitted to use gyms or parks in addition to banning girls from middle and high school, requiring head to clothing in public, and restricting all but a few employment options.

According to one Taliban spokesperson, the new restrictions were imposed because women were not following strict gender segregation in these venues.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to Wazhma Frogh. She’s a co-founder of the Women and Peace Studies Organization in Afghanistan and a member of the Afghan Women’s Network.

