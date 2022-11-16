© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
View KUNR’s 2022 election coverage for updates and results in Nevada.

Why concession speeches matter

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

Since the midterm election last week, we’ve been hearing a number of concession speeches. But there have also been notable candidates who have lost and have not conceded, like Arizona Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at the importance of concession speeches with Princeton University historian and author Julian Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.