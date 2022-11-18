Hundreds of employees leave Twitter after deadline

© 2022 KUNR
Published November 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM PST

It’s been less than a day since that deadline Elon Musk set for Twitter employees — and hundreds of employees have left. Twitter has reportedly closed its offices until next week.

And also Thursday, a number of Democratic senators called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate a possible violation of a consumer privacy agreement. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Cat Zakrzewski, a a technology policy reporter with the Washington Post.

