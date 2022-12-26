Democrats want to move the first-in-the-nation presidential primary — but New Hampshire disagrees

New Hampshire has a law that requires it to hold the presidential primary at least one week before any other state. But the Democratic National Committee and President Biden want South Carolina to host the first primary.

As WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports, officials in New Hampshire say they don’t intend to give up their spot.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.