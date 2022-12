According to a new projection from the Brookings Institution think tank, it now costs more than $300,000 to raise a child through the age of 18 — upwards of $18,000 per year. That’s a staggering 30% increase in just 5 years. What gives?

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” unpacks it all with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.