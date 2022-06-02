© 2022 KUNR
A text-only image that says, “KUNR Youth Media 2022 WCSD Board of Trustees candidate surveys.”
Crystal Willis
/
KUNR Public Radio

2022 WCSD Board of Trustees candidate surveys

KUNR Youth Media is an award-winning program that trains high school students to be radio reporters. Our spring 2022 cohort has created a questionnaire for all of the candidates running for a seat on the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees.

As part of KUNR’s 2022 election coverage, our KUNR Youth Media student reporters have crafted solutions-oriented questions to hold candidates accountable to their constituents. The past two years have been an incredibly challenging time for students, parents, educators and staff. The district is grappling with critical teacher and bus driver shortages, and student mental health has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new superintendent is about to take the helm and four school board seats up for grabs in Districts B, C, D and at-large F.

Editor’s notes: Candidates have been listed in alphabetical order by last name. We have provided candidates’ responses to our questionnaire and each answer had a limit of 1,000 characters. Responses have not been edited for spelling, punctuation or grammar. Candidates’ answers have been fact-checked and editor’s notes have been provided as needed. Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire after being reached out to multiple times; however, we will post their responses if they become available. Candidates were also asked to submit a headshot and these photos were included upon availability.

KUNR Youth Media is run by staff from KUNR, Report for America and the Washoe County School District. Bob Zorn is the instructor, Lucia Starbuck is the editor and coordinator, Nick Stewart is a peer mentor and digital producer, Lucretia Cunningham is a digital producer, Crystal Willis is the digital editor and Michelle Billman is the managing editor.