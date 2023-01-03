Historian Peniel Joseph on the third period of reconstruction
In his new book, Peniel Joseph writes that there have been three periods of Reconstruction in American history. First, the post-Civil War period brought the end of slavery and the fight for Black citizenship and voting rights. The second Reconstruction came a century later, during the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Joseph argues that we are in a third era of Reconstruction now.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke with him in September.
