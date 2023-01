U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the final quarter of 2022. It beat expectations, but fears of a recession still loom large among economists. Consumer spending weakened from the previous quarter but remained above expectations.

MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to break down the latest numbers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

