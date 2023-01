It’s been a year since a volcanic eruption in Tonga that led to massive devastation for the remote island nation.

‘Anasiu Falekaono of the Tongan Broadcasting Commission joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes to explain how the displaced are recovering, both physically and emotionally, from the disaster.

