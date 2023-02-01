Childhood obesity care guidelines recieve pushback

New guidelines published by the American Academy of Pediatrics on childhood obesity treatments have created a backlash. Some people are concerned that unequal access to treatments not always covered by insurance will leave some children behind and create fat-shaming. Others felt that the guidelines are an easy way out of poor lifestyle choices: Why make an effort to change when you can rely on drugs?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mary Savoye, associate director for pediatric obesity at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, about what parents and doctors need to understand about the rising rates of obesity among America’s children.

