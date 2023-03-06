© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR's spring fund drive is happening now! Click here to make a gift today.

Another child care crisis: Diaper affordability

Published March 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM PST
Chantal Alison-Konteh, who runs the nonprofit "Her Village Inc," distributes diapers with her children. (Courtesy of Chantal Alison-Konteh)
Chantal Alison-Konteh, who runs the nonprofit "Her Village Inc," distributes diapers with her children. (Courtesy of Chantal Alison-Konteh)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Lacey Gero, manager of state policy for the National Diaper Bank Network about the rising demand for diaper assistance.

Chantal Alison-Konteh and her two children, Zoe, 9 and Zara, 7, relied on diaper banks when the girls were babies. Now it’s a full-circle moment with her daughters helping her distribute diapers to families who need help. (Courtesy of Chantal Alison-Konteh)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.