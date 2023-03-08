5 women sue Texas over abortion restrictions

Five women are suing Texas, saying the state’s abortion restrictions put their life and health at risk. They argue they were “denied necessary and potentially life-saving obstetrical care” because their doctors feared fines, prison time and loss of medical licenses under the state’s abortion restrictions.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Michele Bratcher Goodwin, University of California, Irvine School of Law professor.

