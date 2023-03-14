© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR's spring fund drive is happening now! Click here to make a gift today.

Public colleges and universities hit hard by declines in enrollment

Published March 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT

A shrinking population and the pandemic have led to steep declines in enrollment in regional public universities around the country. That’s led to budget shortfalls, including at the University of North Carolina Greensboro where the administration ponders cost-cutting measures.

Liz Schlemmer of North Carolina Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.