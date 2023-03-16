© 2023 KUNR
Removing fallopian tubes can prevent ovarian cancers without causing menopause. But who's eligible?

Published March 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 19,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. (Getty Images)

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 19,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. More than 13,000 of them will die from the disease, which is difficult to diagnose and to treat.

That’s why the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance recommended earlier this year that women (particularly those done having children) consider adding surgery to remove their fallopian tubes to pelvic surgeries like hysterectomies or tubal ligations since most ovarian cancers start in the tubes.

Among those performing the surgery is Dr. Michael Worley, director of ovarian cancer surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. He tells host Robin Young that fallopian tube removal is quick, safe and a vital option for women who are planning other gynecological surgeries.

