Los Angeles Unified School District remains closed for a third day Thursday. Support staff such as custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers are continuing a strike for higher pay.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes has a story from one woman on the picket line who spoke with LAist.

