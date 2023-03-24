© 2023 KUNR
In new kids picture book 'My Powerful Hair,' an Indigenous girl reclaims her heritage

Published March 24, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with author Carole Lindstrom and illustrator Steph Littlebird about the new kids picture book “My Powerful Hair.” It tells the story of a young girl who grows her hair long, something her Native American grandmother and mother weren’t permitted to do because it was perceived to be a sign of “wildness” and “savageness.”

