New North Carolina city park to honor legacy of formerly enslaved man who forged a path to freedom

Published March 27, 2023 at 6:52 AM PDT

Peter Oliver was born into enslavement in the 1700s. He asked the Moravians, a Protestant denomination, to buy him and he went on to live as a spiritual equal and eventually purchase his freedom.

His descendants are part of a group honoring his life and legacy with a new urban park called Peter Oliver Pavilion Gallery.

David Ford of WFDD reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.