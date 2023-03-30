© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Time travel, asteroids, planets and urban legends explored in new '1,000 Facts About Space' book

Published March 30, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT
A highly detailed image of the Crab Nebula. (Courtesy of NASA, ESA, J. DePasquale)
A highly detailed image of the Crab Nebula. (Courtesy of NASA, ESA, J. DePasquale)

Space! It’s been called the “final frontier.” It’s powerful, infinite and some would say unknowable. But astronomer Dean Regas is not among them.

As he says in the forward to his new “1,000 Facts About Space” book, new technologies now let us see the moon, stars, planets, asteroids, comets, star clusters, nebulae, galaxies, and even the sun, giving us an unprecedented amount of information about the cosmos.

The beautifully illustrated book — aimed at children and middle-schoolers, but just as fascinating for adults — manages to answer questions you’ve always pondered, and ones you never thought to ask.

Regas, an astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, talks to host Robin Young about some of the book’s 1,000 or more fascinating (and unexpected) facts.

The cover of “1,000 Facts About Space” alongside author Dean Regas. (Courtesy of Dean Regas)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.