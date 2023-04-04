© 2023 KUNR
Trump to surrender for arraignment: Indictment pushes more Republicans to support his re-election

Published April 4, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (Bryan Woolston/AP)
Sarah Longwell is a Republican pollster and Trump critic who conducts focus groups with Republicans. She tells Here & Now host Robin Young that former President Donald Trump had universal support for the first time this year in one of her focus groups.

The poll of Republican voters was conducted the day after the hush money indictment was announced last week. And every participant said they were considering donating to the 2024 Trump presidential campaign.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump holds a flag outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York City on April April 4, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

