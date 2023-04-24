How the U.S. can move forward on polarizing issues of abortion, climate and elections

So, where are we headed — not as individuals, but as a country? Not only do we remain polarized over issues like transgender rights, climate action, foreign policy and abortion, but new polling shows that Americans are losing faith in the Supreme Court. And when it comes to abortion, perhaps the most divisive issue of all, the majority of Americans disagree with judges who tried to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medical abortion pill mifepristone.

Host Robin Young talks to New York Times columnist, author and thinker Thomas Friedman about how the country will weather its divisions as we head into another election cycle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

