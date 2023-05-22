Checking in on operations at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42

After Title 42 ended earlier this month, the process of seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border has become a bit more complicated.

We talk to Priscilla Orta, supervising attorney with Project Corazon at Lawyers for Good Government, about what this new process is and how it’s working among migrants and officers at the border.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.