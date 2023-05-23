WNBA tips off: Favorites, storylines, Brittney Griner and expansion

The 2023 WNBA season began this weekend. Every team has now played at least one game. While it is too early to predict a final, two clear favorites have risen above the rest: reigning champions the Las Vegas Aces and a newly retooled New York Liberty, seeing their first title.

Ellen Hyslop, co-founder of The Gist sports media company and co-host of “The Gist of It” podcast joins host Scott Tong to discuss the big talking points of the season.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.