Fresh Air Weekend: Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Wanda Sykes

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus recalls the first laugh she got — and the ER trip that followed: She was about 3 years old and had stuck raisins up her nose — but she made her mom laugh so she calls it a win. The Veep star plays a writer whose husband hates her new novel in You Hurt My Feelings.

Hats off to an illuminating new documentary about Mary Tyler Moore: MAX's Being Mary Tyler Moore draws on interviews and home movies to create a complex portrait of Moore, from her complicated private life, to her groundbreaking career.

Wanda Sykes stands in solidarity with Hollywood writers: 'We can't back down': As a member of the Writers Guild of America, Sykes is fully supportive of the current strike; she says the survival of the craft is at stake. Her new Netflix special is I'm an Entertainer.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus recalls the first laugh she got — and the ER trip that followed

Hats off to an illuminating new documentary about Mary Tyler Moore

Wanda Sykes stands in solidarity with Hollywood writers: 'We can't back down'

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.