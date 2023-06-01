Tony-nominated Audra Mcdonald on her powerhouse role in Broadway's 'Ohio State Murders'

For the original audio, click here.

Actor and singer Audra Mcdonald made Broadway history by winning more Tony Awards than any other actor — six in all — for shows including “Carousel,” “Ragtime” and “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Now, she’s been nominated for a 10th time, for her standout role as Suzanne Alexander in Adrienne Kennedy’s 1980s play “Ohio State Murders.”

She spoke to host Robin Young in December about her role, playwright Kennedy, and what it meant to tell the story of a young Black girl in the 1950s facing not only the sting of segregation but also the racially motivated murders of her infant daughters.

