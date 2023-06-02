NPR's 'Taking Cover' tracks down the family of an Iraqi man who was mistakenly killed by Marines

On April 12, 2004, U.S. troops fighting in Fallujah took mortar fire from other Americans.

Two Marines were killed, and a dozen were wounded. But this is the story of a third man who was killed. His death isn’t in the official report, which was buried for years.

But NPR’s Graham Smith and Tom Bowman discovered the man was an Iraqi interpreter named Shihab.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

