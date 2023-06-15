© 2023 KUNR
Shovels & Rope band explores relationships and family through music

Published June 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Shovels & Rope (Leslie Ryan McKellar)
We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s 2022 conversation with musicians Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst about their band Shovels & Rope’s album “Manticore.” The album features a number of songs about relationships and family. Trent and Hearst are married with two children.

The band is on tour in the U.S. now.

