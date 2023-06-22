© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s summer fund drive is happening now, and listener support is what makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift today.

Why Rep. Rashida Tlaib is boycotting Indian Prime Minister Modi's speech to Congress

Published June 22, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the first two Mulsim women elected to Congress, joins Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes to discuss why she and other progressives will not be attending a speech to Congress this afternoon by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi has faced criticism for human rights abuses of religious minorities in India.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.