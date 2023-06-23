Supreme Court sides with Biden Administration on guidelines for deportation
The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Louisiana and Texas do not have legal standing to challenge the Biden Administration’s immigration guidelines. The states sued after the administration set guidelines on who should be targeted for arrest and deportation.
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Joel Rose.
