A Way with Words, BBC News Hour: KUNR debuts new lineup

KUNR Public Radio is debuting a new lineup of shows starting July 1 by bringing back some old favorites.

For a full list of KUNR's programming schedule, go here.

1A: Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Host Jenn White convenes conversations about the most important issues of our time. The show takes a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world.

With a name inspired by the 1st amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.

BBC News Hour: Monday-Thursday, 1-2 p.m.

A one-hour daily flagship news program providing definitive, on-the-ground reporting and analysis of the biggest international stories of the day. BBC Newshourdelivers an hour of headlines, commentary and compelling reports from the BBC's team of correspondents and probing interviews with the newsmakers at the heart of every story. Newshour provides explanation, debate and background on why events are happening and explores their impact on our lives.

A Way with Words: Sunday, 12 p.m.

A Way with Words is a call-in public radio show about language. It’s heard across the country and around the world by broadcast and podcast.”

American Routes: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

American Routes is a weekly two-hour public radio program produced in New Orleans, presenting a broad range of American music — blues and jazz, gospel and soul, old-time country and rockabilly, Cajun and zydeco, Tejano and Latin, roots rock and pop, avant-garde and classical. Now in our 20th year on the air, American Routes explores the shared musical and cultural threads in these American styles and genres of music — and how they are distinguished.

