Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Elise Hu about her book “Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital,” which looks at the South Korean beauty industry which is the third largest cosmetic and skin care exporter in the world.

Elise Hu. (Courtesy of Emily Cummings)

