Tensions rise in Niger after coup

Tensions are rising in the West African nation of Niger after a coup that overthrew the president. The Economic Community of West African States — or ECOWAS — says it is deeply concerned about the detention conditions of the president and has threatened military action.

We speak to Leonardo Villalón, professor of African politics at The University of Florida.

