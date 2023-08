WABE politics reporter Sam Gringlas joins us to discuss the indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

And Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to reflect on the meaning of a fourth indictment against Trump.

