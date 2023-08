We get an update on Tropical Storm Franklin, which is passing over the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday. And Harold is dumping heavy rains on parts of Texas.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

