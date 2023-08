Earlier this year, musician Arlo Guthrie did a four-city tour of “What’s Left of Me,” which featured Guthrie in conversation with writer Bob Santelli. The show is now available via streaming.

Host Lisa Mullins spoke with Guthrie in March prior to his Boston performance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.