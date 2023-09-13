GOP group's Project 25 aims to dramatically reduce, reshape government if Republican wins presidency

As Congress gets back to work this week, a few blocks away, the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation has been working on Project 2025. The plan aims to dramatically reshape federal agencies, reduce their independence, and give more power to the president. They are working to assemble an “army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives to go to work on day one” if a Republican wins the presidency, to “deconstruct the administrative state.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Paul Dans, the director of Project 2025 at the Heritage Foundation. He was also chief of staff at the Office of Personnel Management in the Trump Administration.

And host Deepa Fernandes talks with Lisa Mascaro, AP chief congressional correspondent, talks about Project 2025.

