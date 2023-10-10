© 2023 KUNR
Western Afghanistan devastated by earthquakes that killed more than 2,000

Published October 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT
Afghan residents clear debris of damaged houses after earthquake in Nayeb Rafi village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on Oct. 10, 2023. (Mohsen Karimi/AFP via Getty Images)
Afghan residents clear debris of damaged houses after earthquake in Nayeb Rafi village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on Oct. 10, 2023. (Mohsen Karimi/AFP via Getty Images)

In Afghanistan, desperate hands and shovels are digging through the rubble, hoping to find survivors of this weekend’s devastating earthquakes.

The disasters killed more than 2,000 people and leveled entire villages. Hundreds more were injured.

We hear from Lisa Macheiner, Doctors Without Borders project coordinator in Herat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

