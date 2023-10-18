© 2023 KUNR
Reflecting on the social and academic impacts of the pandemic with our Class of 2024

Published October 18, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT
The pandemic made it more difficult for Chelsea High School senior Jimmy Merino to get to know his classmates after being remote his freshman year. (Courtesy of Jimmy Merino)
Find out more about the Class of 2024.

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on academic learning across the country. Between more students missing class and lower ACT test scores across the board, students in school are suffering.

Jimmy Merino is a senior at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Paige Rowell goes to Westlake High School in South Fulton, Georgia, where she’s also a senior. And high school English teacher Zeinab Chami also joins us.

Zeinab Chami is an English teacher at Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan. She found it difficult teaching students with their cameras off on Zoom. (Courtesy of Zeinab Chami)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.