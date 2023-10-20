© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR's fall fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from an anonymous donor. Click here to give today!

Concerns are mounting over free speech in Israel as war rages on

Published October 20, 2023 at 5:52 AM PDT
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinian people in Skopje, North Macedonia on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Robert Atanasovski/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinian people in Skopje, North Macedonia on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Robert Atanasovski/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians, as well as some left-wing Jewish-Israelis, are facing death threats, suspensions from school, and are even being fired from their jobs for their social media posts expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Chantal Da Silva, who has been reporting on this for NBC News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.