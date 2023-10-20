© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR's fall fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from an anonymous donor. Click here to give today!

MLB Championship series stays close

Published October 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson, left, talks with Phillies Johan Rojas after a short workout session. The Phillies played Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the baseball NL Championship Series on Thursday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson, left, talks with Phillies Johan Rojas after a short workout session. The Phillies played Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the baseball NL Championship Series on Thursday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

The MLB playoff championship series tightened Thursday night as the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled a game back against the Phillies and the Astros leveled their series with the Rangers.

The all-Texas affair has seen both teams lose their home games and also marks the first time they’ve faced off in the playoffs. The Phillies had been flying high and scoring freely in their first two but came back to Earth in Thursday night’s loss.

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes joins host Scott Tong to unpack the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.