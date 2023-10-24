© 2023 KUNR
Some food additives banned in the EU still used in the U.S.

Published October 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM PDT

Some food additives that have long been banned in the European Union are still in use in the United States. A report by STAT, the health and medicine publication, explains why the Food and Drugs Administration has been slow in banning those potentially harmful additives.

Host Robin Young speaks to Nicholas Florko, who wrote the story for STAT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.