© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR's fall fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from an anonymous donor. Click here to give today!

Amid heavy humanitarian toll, war also brings political implications in Israel

Published October 26, 2023 at 5:20 AM PDT

Israel’s war with Hamas after the Hamas attack is causing a devastating humanitarian toll in Gaza. The war also raises questions in Israel about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his past actions toward Palestinians, and his future at the head of Israel’s government.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roger Cohen of the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.