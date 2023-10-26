© 2023 KUNR
Kentucky is dissolving ghost cities, some of which residents don't even know exist

Published October 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT

Kentucky has a number of so-called ghost cities that were once independently governed but no longer operate as such. Now officials are using a relatively new state law to dissolve them.

Justin Hicks of Louisville Public Media takes us to one city on the verge of dissolution, where many residents don’t even know it exists.

